老外看台灣／美籍網紅替台灣向美國致謝　疫苗捐贈謝函送達美國國會 | YouTuber forwards Taiwan’s gratitude for U.S. vaccine donations to Congress

【看CP學英文】在台的美裔YouTuber小貝 (Logan Beck) 近期將超過400封台灣感謝美國捐贈疫苗的粉絲留言寄致美國國會以表達謝意。

YouTuber Logan Beck (小貝) has delivered over 400 messages from his followers to the United States Congress, which expressed their gratitude for the United States’ donation of 2.5 million vaccines to Taiwan recently.

美國早於6月20日捐贈了250萬劑莫德納疫苗抵台，兩天後，小貝決定透過臉書將來自台灣的感謝留言送至美國國會，他提到會這麼做是因為被台灣人的感謝所感動。

The U.S. donation of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan arrived On June 20. Two days later, Beck started accumulating letters of gratitude to send to the U.S. Congress through Facebook.

“I was moved by the gratitude of the Taiwanese people to my own country,” Beck said.

臉書文發布後，小貝的留言區下方有一位網友表示，「真的很感謝美國在這麼艱難的時候大方的捐贈疫苗到台灣，正是這樣的時刻加深了台美的交情。」

“A huge thanks to the US government for your generous donation of vaccines to Taiwan in this very challenging time. The time is ripe for the US and Taiwan to deepen our ties,” a comment on Beck’s Facebook post said.

小貝說道，「我總共收到了400則留言，再親自把它們打下來之後我把它們寄給50個國會成員，就是希望它們可以傳達台灣的感謝。」

“I got over 400 comments and I personally typed them up… I sent that to over 50 different members of Congress, just telling them how appreciative and grateful the Taiwanese community was for America’s generous donation,” Beck said.

這封長達13頁的感謝留言不但被送到了美國首都華盛頓，還被寄到50餘個國會成員的信箱中。

He revealed that he had sent the messages of gratitude through a 13-page letter to Washington D.C., along with emails to over 50 members of the U.S. Congress.

「我聽說一些國會山莊的說客和白宮的工作人員都看過了，」小貝說。

“I’ve heard that there are a few lobbyists on The Hill that have seen it [and] it’s been passed around to different people working in the White House,” Beck said.

他更補充道，參議院議員麥克．李和國會議員匡希恆都有收到信件，而且還會送兩面曾經掛在美國國會大廈的國旗到台灣。

U.S. Senator Mike Lee and Congressman John Curtis have received the messages of gratitude as well, Beck added.

They will be sending over U.S. flags that have been flown over the U.S. Capitol Building to Taiwan.

國旗抵達後，小貝希望可以將它們捐給台灣的公立學校或博物館展示。

When they arrive, Beck hopes to donate the flags to public schools or museums in Taiwan.

小貝說他希望這兩面國旗可以提醒大家台美之間的情誼和在抗疫時期一起做的努力。

“[I want] to let people see [the American flags] as a reminder of the camaraderie and just a token of the work that Taiwan and America have done together while facing the pandemic,” Beck said.

在臉書上小貝寫道，他當YouTuber的目標就是希望可以當台灣與美國的橋樑。

“My whole entire goal of being a YouTuber is to also become a bridge between America and Taiwan,” Beck said on Facebook.

四年前，小貝和他的台籍老婆一起移居台灣，從那時起，他開始經營他的頻道。他所拍攝的內容主要是和台灣的文化、風景、旅遊和食物相關。他也常常會挑戰不一樣的食物，近期也在7月10日嘗試火雞睪丸披薩。

Beck started his YouTube channel four years ago when he moved to Taiwan with his Taiwanese wife.

His YouTube channel focuses on Taiwanese culture, scenery, travel, and food.

He often challenges himself with trying out various foods; on July 10, he uploaded a video of himself partaking in a “turkey testicles pizza” challenge.