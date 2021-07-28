Medigen met with unenthusiastic response on fourth vaccination registration round

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Medigen vaccines were met with an unenthusiastic response on Tuesday after they became available for registration, with only 37,000 people choosing Medigen as their sole vaccine option.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday that the fourth round of vaccine registration would open at 2 p.m., and Medigen (高端) vaccines would be available for those over the age of 20.

At 5 p.m. yesterday, around 7.635 million people registered their willingness for vaccination, of which only 37,000 people, or 0.5%, chose Medigen as their sole vaccine option.

According to the CECC’s data, as of 5 p.m. yesterday, around 1.38 million people met the qualifications for appointment registration, of which 66.59%, or 919,480 people have successfully registered for vaccination.

For preferred vaccine brands, 322,541 people, or 4.22% of the total, applied for AstraZeneca (AZ); around 3.41 million people applied for Moderna, which accounts for around 44.77% of the total registered number.

47.69%, or 3.64 million people, applied for both AZ and Moderna; 28,540 people, or 0.37%, registered for both Moderna and Medigen. Only 0.09%, or 7,186 people, applied for both AZ and Medigen.

The CECC stated that the vaccination period of the fourth round will start from July 30 to Aug 6, and AZ vaccines will be available for this period.

The CECC encouraged people to register as soon as possible for efficient vaccination.