Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Wednesday confirmed 18 new domestic cases and 2 imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,619.

No deaths resulting from the virus were reported today, the CECC added.

The new cases reported that day include 14 men and 4 women, with the youngest not yet 10 and the oldest in their nineties. They began showing symptoms between July 12 and July 27.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 8 cases, Taipei City reported 6 cases, Taoyuan City listed for 3 cases, and Kaohsiung City reported 1 new case.

The CECC reported that among the 14,383 cases recorded between May 11 and July 26, 12,686 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 88.2% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, two imported cases from Indonesia and the U.S. were reported today.

Case 15726 is a Taiwanese man in his sixties who had been working in Indonesia for some time. He began experiencing difficulty in breathing and an abnormal sense of smell on July 14, and was diagnosed with pneumonia two days later in Indonesia.

His infection was confirmed on July 17 and he boarded a medical charter flight back to Taiwan on July 27.

He was immediately hospitalized and quarantined on arrival and the infection was confirmed in Taiwan today.

As all personnel on the flight had donned protective gear, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

The other imported case today (case 15727) is a Taiwanese woman in her thirties who returned from the U.S. on July 26.

She submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was tested at the airport on arrival.

Her infection was confirmed today and the taxi driver who took her from the airport to her quarantine hotel has been asked to practice self-health management in light of her confirmed infection.

Other flight crew members are still being investigated by the CECC as possible contacts.

As of press time, 15,619 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,260 imported cases, 14,306 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.