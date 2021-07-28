汪星人漫步雨中背影超萌　幸福肥糯米腸身材逗樂網友｜Fluffy Samoyed dog in raincoat steals Taiwanese hearts

【看CP學英文】狗狗是人類最好的朋友，無論其他怎麼說，大部分的人都認為這是不爭的事實。狗狗忠心耿耿、愛主心切，到了冬天還自帶暖爐，叫人怎麼不愛牠們呢？

Dogs are man’s best friends; that is the universal truth for many. They are loyal, loving, and make great heat pads during winter, so what’s not to love about them?

此外狗狗也很常不自覺作出一些很傻又很好笑的事情，讓人直接被圈粉。

More importantly, they are also (unwittingly) hilarious, which makes another reason to love these furry friends!

近日臉書粉專「雪橇犬麥可噗優和緬因喬鈮喵」上傳了一支影片，其中可見一隻薩摩耶在雨中漫步，短短兩天內就吸引了近兩萬人觀看。

A recent video of a Samoyed taking a stroll in the rain has caught the attention of nearly 20,000 viewers on Facebook after being uploaded to Facebook fan page “Sled dogs Michael & Puyo and Maine Coon Chiao-ni” (雪橇犬麥可噗優和緬因喬鈮喵).

該影片只有26秒長，從頭到尾只見一個白雪皚皚的大毛球穿著雨衣在濕滑的路上快步前進。

The 26-second video features a blob of white fur tottering on all fours along a wet floor in what seems to be a raincoat.

其實這隻大毛球是八歲的薩摩耶「噗優」，別看她走路不忘搖擺著可愛的圓臀，人家可是拔拔麻麻的掌上明珠呢。

The puffball in question is eight-year-old Samoyed Pu-yo (噗優), whose round bottom we see swaying left and right in the video as she makes her way around.

細看影片可以發現，噗優身上的雨衣似乎有點緊，但這對粉專9萬多名粉絲來說已是見怪不怪了，畢竟噗優是出了名的「重量級」人物。

On closer inspection, it seems that the raincoat may be a little too tight for Pu-yo, who is well known among the fan page’s 90,000 followers to be a little heavier than she should be.

有網友在影片底下留言表示：「好像灌壞的糯米腸！！！」

“She looks like a stuffed glutinous rice sausage!!!” A Facebook user commented.

更有人擔心的寫道，「深怕噗優動作太大..馬上又要再買大一號的雨衣了…」。

“I’m afraid you’ll have to buy a larger raincoat as soon as Pu-yo makes one wrong move,” another user wrote in the comment section.

看來噗優因圓潤的身材已得到不少網友的關愛呢。

It seems that Pu-yo is receiving a lot of love and attention from the online community because of her size.

但噗優媽媽 Helen 表示，毛小孩並非一直以來都長得那麼大隻。原來噗優在遇到現在的人類爸媽Helen和 Chi之前已轉換過兩次家庭。

However, Pu-yo hasn’t always been big, explained her fur mom Helen, who shared that Pu-yo was actually given up for adoption twice before finding her forever home in the household of Helen and her partner, Chi.

「因為轉換過兩次家庭，在剛開始適應期體型過瘦，才17公斤，而且非常膽小，於是我們陪她去上課，矯正行為，並且給她安全感……逐漸才從過瘦不小心長大太多。」Helen 開玩笑說道。

“Pu-yo was only 17kg when she came to us. She was also extremely afraid of her surroundings so we brought her to seek help and correct her behavior, and also made her feel safe.”

“With time, she grew from being too tiny to becoming a little too chubby,” Helen chimed jokingly.

看看噗優的衣服就知道這幾年她是如何橫向發展了，原本才穿4XL 的噗優隨著時間流逝也慢慢需要更寬鬆的衣服了，而至今連 7XL 的衣服也穿不太下了。

Pu-yo’s expanding waistline can be seen from the size of her outfits, which started off being 4XL and gradually grew to an incredible 7XL, with many outfits still not fitting.

Helen坦言，「很多漂亮的衣服也都沒有她的尺寸，常常需要訂做。」媽媽故作認命的語氣讓人既想哭又想笑。

“Many pretty clothes aren’t available in her size so we have to get them custom-made,” Helen shared with a playful sense of defeat.

看來無論環肥燕瘦，噗優在爸媽的眼裡是最棒的汪星人了。

Chubby or not, it is clear that Pu-yo is the apple of her parents’ eyes.

「其實噗優真的很乖巧，非常聽得懂拔拔麻麻的話，也是台灣認證過的狗醫生，但就是對於吃這件事非常執著！」Helen 說道，字裡行間都透露著對毛孩兒的愛以及驕傲。

“Pu-yo is really obedient and listens well to Chi and I, but she’s way too in love with food! She’s also a certified dog doctor in Taiwan,” Helen said with a hint of pride.

所謂「狗醫生」是指在台灣從事動物輔助治療（animal-assisted therapy）的狗狗，這些狗狗經常會探訪醫院、養老院和特殊教育中心等地方與人們互動，讓有需要的人可以從中獲得陪伴與安慰。

A dog doctor (狗醫生) is an affectionate term for dogs that are engaged in animal-assisted therapy in Taiwan. These dogs frequently visit nursing homes, hospitals, and special education centers to provide comfort and companionship to those who need them.

Helen還與The China Post分享道：「在去做狗醫生的服務時，可以感受到噗優樂在其中，對那些服務對象給他們療癒跟歡樂，這是我最感動的事」。

“You can feel how much Pu-yo enjoys being on duty as she brings comfort and joy to her service partners. This is what touches me most,” Helen described of her fur-daughter.

狗狗天生聰明、有愛、有靈性，除了能在家看門，有些狗狗還能勝任服務犬的角色。說到底狗狗的優點實在是太多了，也難怪天底下的狗奴們只能乖乖就範，對身邊的汪星人愛不釋手。

Dogs have a reputation for being affectionate, intelligent, and intuitive, characteristics that make them great pets and service animals. With so many endearing qualities about them, it’s hard to not fall absolutely in love with these furry friends.