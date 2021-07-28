Taiwanese table tennis player advances to men’s singles semi-finals at Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) advanced to the men singles semi-finals after defeating Slovenian player Darko Jorgic on Wednesday.

In the quarter-finals of the men’s singles, Lin attacked with aggressive backhand drives, winning the match with 4:0.

Lin adjusted to the game quickly in the first set. As Jorgic made many mistakes, Lin was able to take the first set with 11:4.

In the second set, Lin took control of the match starting with a 6:0 and ending with an 11:7 score.

In the third set, Jorgic still did not adjust to the game, losing the game with 4:11.

Lin continued to score in the fourth set, reaching the match point five times and winning the match with 11:6 in the last set.

In the past, the best rank for Taiwan’s table tennis men’s singles in the Olympics was fourth, made by veteran player Chuang Chih-Yuan (莊智淵) during the London Olympics. With his win at the quarter-finals, Lin will have a chance of obtaining a medal in his upcoming matches.

Lin will play against Chinese player Fan Zhendong (樊振東) tomorrow for the semi-finals.