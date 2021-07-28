Four counties in Taiwan halt vaccine appointments temporarily due to shortage

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Wednesday that the central government will soon deliver new batches of vaccines to counties with a low supply.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said today that available vaccines in the city will be used up by the end of July. Therefore, appointments for vaccinations for New Taipei City will need to pause starting from Aug 1 to Aug 4.

The local governments of other countries such as Miaoli, Yunlin, and Chiayi also announced that their vaccine supplies are low.

To this, Chen responded that the central government will deliver the 580,000 doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines that arrived yesterday to the counties in need.

Chen analyzed that the shortage of vaccines may be due to the increased willingness to vaccinate.

He reassured the people, saying that even though the arrival dates are not certain, Taiwan has made enough vaccine purchases and would not need to pause vaccination at the moment.