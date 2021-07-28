Lithuania vaccine donations to arrive on Saturday: MOFA

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) announced on Wednesday that the vaccines donated by Lithuania will arrive in Taiwan on Saturday, two months earlier than originally planned.

MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday that the vaccines were originally planned to arrive in late September. However, after further communication with the Lithuanian government, the 20,000 doses of vaccines will now arrive earlier than planned.

Ou added that vaccines are currently stored in the Vilnius International Airport in the capital of Lithuania.

Representative of Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia Eric Huang (黃鈞耀) went to the airport on Wednesday to monitor the shipment and reported that the progress is on track.

Huang also expressed gratitude to Lithuania on behalf of Taiwan, thanking those involved in making the donation happen.

The MOFA thanked Lithuania for its efficient vaccine delivery as well, adding that they hoped Taiwan and Lithuania can establish representative offices in each other’s countries in the future, and they look forward to more collaborations with Lithuania.