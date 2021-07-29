澳洲少女挖到畸形餅乾　多力多滋竟開驚人價錢收購｜Doritos awards Teen AU$20,000 selling Puffy Dorito Chip on eBay

【看CP學英文】如果你發現一片畸形餅乾，應該怎麼做呢？小小提示：不要把它吃了！上週一名來自澳洲昆士蘭州的青少女將她所發現的畸形洋芋片放到eBay上網拍，一夕間意外爆紅，更獲得多力多滋贈予的澳幣兩萬元（約台幣41.3萬元）獎金。

What should you do if you find an oddly-shaped chip in your snack? Hint: Don’t eat it!

A teenage girl from Queensland, Australia, is set to receive AU$20,000 (around NT$413,000) after finding a peculiar Doritos chip and auctioned it on eBay last week.

根據外媒報導，13歲的 Rylee Stuart (萊莉．史都華)在吃零嘴時，從手中的一包多力多滋發現了一片膨脹的洋芋片，形狀明顯一般餅乾大不相同。

According to foreign media reports, 13-year-old Rylee Stuart opened a package of Doritos recently and found an odd-shaped chip bloated across all three of its points.

根據澳媒9news報導，Stuart並沒有將洋芋片吃掉，而是拿起手機替洋芋片拍了一支影片，並上傳到抖音上，寫著：「我找到一片『蓬鬆』的洋芋片！這值錢嗎？我應該吃掉它嗎？請告訴我」，影片上傳後立即爆紅。

Australian media 9news reported that instead of eating it, the teenage girl grabbed her phone and posted a TikTok video of the “puffy” Dorito, captioning, “I found a Puff Dorito! Is this valuable or should I just eat it? Tell me please” which later went viral.

Tiktok的網友留言鼓勵她到eBay上拍賣洋芋片。萊莉覺得是不錯的主意，馬上下載了eBay的app，簡單打了洋芋片的資訊，放上網拍平台。

TikTok users encouraged her to put the Doritos chip up for sale on eBay. Thinking it was not a bad idea, she downloaded the eBay app and typed up a quick listing.

拍賣價格最初為澳幣1.35元（約台幣28元），經網友瘋傳後，價格直飆澳幣10.5萬元（約台幣2.17百萬元）。

The chip had a starting price of AU$1.35 (around NTD$28). Yet, bidders soon drove it up and it eventually soared to a whopping AU$105,000 (around NTD$2,170,000).

萊莉分享道，「當我看到網拍價格的時候，忍不住尖叫。」

Stuart told 9news, “I saw the eBay listing and I screamed.”

「爸爸說那包餅乾是他買的，應該是他的洋芋片。不過我覺得既然那包是我吃的，洋芋片也是我找到的，那麼就是我的。」

“Dad is saying that since he bought the packet, it’s his chip. But I ate the packet and found it, so I believe it is mine,” she added.

9news報導，雖然網拍後來被撤下來了，但是這件事爆紅後，吸引了大量關注，多力多滋澳洲分公司於是決定犒賞萊莉澳幣2萬元。

The listing was eventually pulled from eBay; however, Doritos Australia later decided to award her AU$20,000 after the story attracted so much attention, according to 9news.

這間知名零食品牌的執行長Vandita Pandey回應，「這幾天發生的事對萊莉和她的家人來說很瘋狂，我們對於萊莉的故事感到很有興趣。」

The CEO of the snack brand Vandita Pandey responded, “It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Rylee and her family and we’ve loved following her story.”

「萊莉大膽的商業精神令我們十分驚豔，我們想藉此鼓勵她，並感謝她與她的家人對多力多滋的喜愛和支持。」

Pandey later added, “We’ve been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos,” the media outlet wrote.

萊莉的故事引發不少網友效仿，將他們找到的「蓬鬆」洋芋片放到網路上拍賣。

Stuart’s story has caused several copycats to sell their own puffy Doritos online.