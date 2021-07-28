Kansas officials reconsider mask guidelines amid COVID surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A central Kansas school district is requiring masks in its buildings and public health officials in one of the state’s most populous counties are recommending that nearly every resident wear masks in indoor public spaces.

The developments in the Salina school district and Douglas County in northeast Kansas came quickly after a surge in new COVID-19 cases tied to the faster-spreading delta variant prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its guidance on masks. The CDC now recommends that even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging, and under its guidelines, those recommendations would apply to 84 of the state’s 105 counties.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the Statehouse to discuss the new CDC guidance. Her office declined to discuss the details beforehand, but she’s so far urged more Kansans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than explicitly calling for returning to wearing masks.

Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature ended Kansas’ state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic in mid-June, citing a decline in new cases. Kelly had wanted to keep the state of emergency in place at least through August, and new cases began rising again only days after the GOP leaders’ action.

Kelly didn’t mention masks in a statement issued after the CDC revised its guidance Tuesday, but she did say: “This administration has consistently followed the recommendations from the experts at the CDC – and we don’t intend to stop.”

“Kansas is at a crossroads,” she said.

It was not immediately clear how far Kelly can go under Kansas law to address the latest COVID-19 surge. GOP legislators over time limited her power and local officials’ authority, but a state trial-court judge in Johnson County earlier this month struck down many of those limits.

The Salina district’s board of education voted 5-2 during a special Tuesday night meeting to impose its mask requirement, the Salina Journal reports.

The district, which has about 6,900 students, appears to be the first outside the Kansas City area to impose a new mask mandate. It joined the Kansas City, Kansas, district and the neighboring Shawnee Mission district in Johnson County, the state’s most populous county, to require at least some students to wear masks.

Meanwhile, the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health department on Tuesday began recommending that anyone age 2 or older wear masks in schools and other indoor spaces even though the county has among the highest vaccination rates and the lowest total number of COVID-19 cases per capita among the state’s 105 counties.

The state health department reported that Kansas saw an average of 653 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. That’s a fraction of the worst peak in mid-November but more than six times the average of 96 new cases per day for the seven days that ended June 23.

The CDC reported that as of Tuesday, 45% of the state’s 2.9 million residents were vaccinated, ranking Kansas 30th among states and below the national vaccination rate.

State data shows Douglas County averaged 22 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. The average was two new cases a day for the seven days ending June 25.

Douglas County was aggressive with restrictions earlier in the pandemic but ended its mask mandate May 26.

