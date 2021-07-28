Taiwan moves up 4 spots on Bloomberg’s COVID-19 resilience ranking

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Bloomberg (彭博社) updated their “Covid Resilience Ranking” on Wednesday with Taiwan ranking 40th out of 53 countries, moving up 4 spots since last month.

The categories in the report include vaccination coverage, lockdown severity, flight capacity, and vaccinated travel routes.

Norway was ranked highest on the list due to its high vaccination rates and low death rates. Following Norway, Switzerland was ranked second and New Zealand was ranked third.

Even though Taiwan’s pandemic situation is improving, it has only risen from the 44th spot to the 40th in the past month.

Taiwan was previously ranked 2nd in December 2020. But as the covid outbreak in May caused a surge in cases, it dropped to 15th. In June, Taiwan was ranked 44th.

The United States was ranked 1st in June because of its high vaccination rates and its resumption to normal social gatherings.

However, as the Delta variant began to spread, the U.S. dropped to fifth on the list as its COVID-19 cases were rising.

The U.S. has had to reinforce some COVID-19 rules because of the increase in the number of cases recently.