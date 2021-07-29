MOFA condemns Russia’s allegations regarding Haiti president death

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) expressed regret on Wednesday over the recent allegation that the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise was a conspiracy conceived by the U.S. and Taiwan.

Ou expressed her regret over this piece of false speculation and disinformation while remarking that the assassination is currently under the investigation of the Haitian police and that the MOFA had no comments on Haiti’s judicial process.

She remarked that Taiwan supplied the Haitian government with medical resources, including respirator masks, and shared the country’s experiences in combating the pandemic.

These acts have garnered appreciation and recognition from the Haitian government and people, she said, adding that Taiwan will continue assisting the Haitian government and people with pandemic prevention alongside the international community in the future.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed a day earlier that some of the perpetrators were sheltered at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Haiti after the successful attempt.

Zakharova speculated that most of the arrestees are from Colombia, claiming that this indicated a strong American influence.

She underscored that China had approached Moise about Haiti switching recognition to China in exchange for vaccines and that she wouldn’t preclude the possibility that Taiwan and the U.S. had schemed to act after discovering the matter.