Taiwan reports zero COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Thursday reported no COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day.

Still, the CECC confirmed 16 new domestic cases and 2 imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,637.

The new cases reported that day include 13 men and 3 women, aged between 20 and 70. They began showing symptoms between July 25 and July 28.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 7 cases, Taipei City reported 5 cases, Kaohsiung City reported 2 cases while Taoyuan City and Chiayi City listed 1 case each.

The CECC reported that among the 14,400 cases recorded between May 11 and July 27, 12,801 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 88.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, two imported cases from the U.S. and Cambodia were reported today.

Case 15738 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who recently returned from the U.S. on July 27. He had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was tested upon arrival.

His infection was confirmed today and 15 possible contacts who were seated within two rows of him on the flight have since been asked to quarantine by the CECC.

The other imported case today (case 15745) is a Taiwanese man in his seventies who had been living in Cambodia for some time. He sought medical help after developing a fever and respiratory problems on July 9; he was diagnosed with pneumonia-related symptoms and was hospitalized in Cambodia on July 19. He boarded a medical charter flight back to Taiwan on July 28 and was tested and hospitalized upon arrival. His infection was confirmed today and other possible contacts are still being investigated by the CECC.

As of press time, 15,637 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,262 imported cases, 14,322 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.