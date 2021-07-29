Taiwanese badminton men’s doubles team advances to semi-finals at Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese badminton players Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and Lee Yang (李洋) won against Japanese players Yuta Watanabe (渡邊勇大) and Hiroyuki Endo (遠藤大由) on Thursday, advancing to the semi-finals of the men’s doubles.

Lee and Wang last played Watanabe and Endo in the 2019 Badminton China Open. During the match, the Taiwanese players lost both sets, and it was the only time that the two teams played against each other prior to the Olympics.

In the first set, Lee and Wang made many mistakes, but they soon took the lead with 11:8 due to their accurate attacks. After the timeout, the Japanese players caught up, but the Taiwanese duo won the first with a score of 21:16.

In the second set, the Japanese team counterattacked with Watanabe taking control of the game. However, Endo’s serving errors helped the Taiwanese players take the lead again with 11:8.

Endo’s condition improved after the timeout, and the Japanese team caught up, tying with the Taiwanese duo at one point with 18:18.

The Japanese team made mistakes again and helped Taiwan get to two match points, and the Taiwanese duo won the game with consecutive smashes, ending with 21:19 for the second set.

Lee and Wang’s win at the quarter-finals set a new record for Taiwan’s badminton men’s doubles at the Olympics.

The Taiwanese duo will play against Indonesian players Muhammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan for the semi-finals match taking place tomorrow afternoon.