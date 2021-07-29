Taiwanese boxer advances to quarterfinals at Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese boxer Huang Hsiao-Wen (黃筱雯) advanced to the quarter-finals match for the flyweight category after defeating Italian boxer Giordana Sorrentino on Thursday.

Huang currently ranks third in the world rankings; she won the gold medal at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships. Huang played her first match at the Olympics today against Sorrentino.

In the first round, Huang did not adjust to the game well and did not attack Sorrentino frequently, but she still won with a 3:2.

In the second round, the Taiwanese boxer adjusted to the game well and made several effective strikes against Sorrentino, winning with a 5:0.

During the third round, Huang, taking advantage of her long limbs, attacked her opponent far away from her body. With this effective strategy, Huang took the round with a 5:0, winning the match.

Huang is the third Taiwanese female boxer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to win their first rounds, the other two being Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) and Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀).

Huang will play against Serbian boxer Nina Radovanovic on Sunday for the quarter-finals.