台灣街頭驚見「分類帽」？網讚：三角錐來幫我分校！| ‘Sorting Hat’ traffic cone rekindles social media user’s love for Harry Potter series

【看CP學英文】哈利波特系列一直廣受國內外書迷與影迷喜愛，小說最終章《哈利波特：死神的聖物》於2007年在臺灣出版，而同名電影上下兩集，則是分別於2010年與2011年在國內上映。雖然劇情已完結，但對於充滿奇幻的魔法世界，大家仍然津津樂道。

The Harry Potter series has been a perennial favorite with fans in Taiwan and around the world.

The seventh and final novel titled “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” was published in Taiwan in 2007, followed by two sequels of film adaptations released in 2010 and 2011.

Despite the fact that the plot has concluded, many are still unable to quench their curiosity about the fantastic wizarding world.

日前，有一位網友在臉書社團分享了一張三角錐的照片，並寫道：「我好想戴起來問他我會分到哪個學院」。仔細一看，三角錐凹陷處剛好充當雙眼與嘴巴，加上三角錐的形狀，果然與哈利波特電影中的「分類帽」有幾分神似。

To this, a social media user recently shared a photo on a Facebook group that showed an unusually-shaped traffic cone, accompanied by a caption that read “I want to don the traffic cone to see which House I get sorted into.”

A closer look showed that the dents on the traffic cone closely resemble the eyes and mouth of the legendary “Sorting Hat” in the Harry Potter films, turning it into a real-life replica.

這名網友向The China Post表示，這張照片是在工作場地所拍攝，當時他走路途中突然覺得三角錐與分類帽非常相像，因此決定分享至臉書社團。

The social media user told The China Post that he took the photo at his workplace. On his walk there, it suddenly donned on him how the traffic cone and the Sorting Hat looked alike. Afterward, he decided to share it on the Facebook group.

在小說中，新生入學霍格華茲時，必須經過分院儀式，決定每個人在四大學院中歸屬哪個學院。

In the novel, as freshmen enroll at Hogwarts, all of them have to undergo the Sorting Ceremony to determine which of the four Houses one belongs to.

根據J.K.羅琳魔法系列的官方網站所述，霍格華茲四大學院分別為：代表勇氣的葛來分多、代表野心的史萊哲林、代表聰慧的雷文克勞與代表忠心的賀夫帕夫。

According to Wizarding World, the official website of J.K Rowling’s series of wizard world, the four Houses of Hogwarts are Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

The four Houses recruit students with different characteristics: the courageous for Gryffindor, the ambitious for Slytherin, the clever for Ravenclaw, and the trustworthy for Hufflepuff.

分類帽更是分院儀式的一大要角，新生戴上分類帽之後，他便會開始分析學生的特質，並且大聲宣布新生所屬學院。電影系列的第一集《哈利波特：神秘的魔法石》便能看到分類帽的具體身影。

The Sorting Hat is the protagonist of such a Ceremony. Once a freshman wears the Sorting Hat, it starts analyzing the personality of that student and later on announces the ultimate decision.

The Sorting Hat was present since the very first film of the series, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

照片中與分類帽相似的三角錐搭配上網友幽默的文字，短短時間內已有超過一萬名網友按讚，也吸引超過600則留言。

The photo with the Sorting-Hat-like traffic cone alongside the humorous caption has already garnered over ten thousand likes and 600 comments.

網友的留言也非常風趣，其中一位就搭配電影台詞留言：「轉彎未打方向燈扣8分」，而另一外網友則是認為分類帽因為「學校停課，不得不出來兼職當三角錐」。

The comments are no less entertaining than the photo. One of the social media users quoted the classic line and commented “eight points deducted for making a turn without a turn signal.”

Another jokingly commented that the school may be temporarily closed, which left the Sorting Hat no choice but to become a traffic cone as a side job.

事實上，J.K. 羅琳魔法系列的官方網站有提供免費分校測驗，讓廣大書迷與影迷測試自己分屬哪一學院，也許不需要三角錐就得以一探究竟。

In fact, for fans to discover their Hogwarts House, the Wizarding World website offers a sorting quiz; a traffic cone might not be the optimal solution.