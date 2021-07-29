影／上千個釘子打造驚人藝術品　哈薩克游牧史一次看清 | Chinese Kazakh youth preserves tribe’s migration culture with nail artwork

【看CP學英文】能在擁有 56 個傳統民族的中國裡生活，最大的好處之一就是可以在文化和傳統的大熔爐中長大，幸運的話還能見證這些文化的傳承，甚至成為重大歷史事件的一部分。

One of the biggest perks of living in China with its 56 ethnic groups is being able to grow up in a melting pot of cultures and traditions. If you’re lucky, you might be able to witness the passing down of these cultures or even be a part of history in the making.

然而歷史再三證明，並非所有的文化和傳統都能代代相傳。有些傳統文化會隨著某族群最後一成員的死亡而永遠走進歷史，有些文化雖有很多族人繼承人，最終卻還是逃不過被遺忘的命運。

However, history has proven time and again that not all cultures and traditions can successfully live through the generations.

Some die out with the last member of an ethnic group, while others are simply buried away and forgotten despite the ethnic group boasting a healthy population.

中國的哈薩克族是出了名的遊牧民族 ，他們主要以畜牧為生，但也會隨著季節定期遷徙，尋找更廣闊的草原。

The Kazakhs (哈薩克族) are a Turkic ethnic group in China well known for their nomadic pastoral lifestyle. This means that they primarily raise cattle and other livestock, and periodically migrate from place to place in search of greener pastures.

但是游牧人生也意味著這個民族的歷史、文化和傳統往往是口耳相傳，很少會出現在歷史記載裡，因此哈薩克族的文化傳統很容易就隨著時間流逝而煙消雲散。

However, the nomadic lifestyle also means that the history, cultures and traditions of this ethnic group are often passed by word of mouth instead of making it into historical records, making them especially vulnerable to the passing of time.

為了不讓哈薩克族文化永遠成為歷史記憶，一些哈薩克族的青年正積極推廣並保存該民族文化，讓哈薩克文化可以繼續傳承下去 。

To prevent the Kazakh ethnic group from becoming a mere memory of the past, young Kazakhs are actively engaged in the conservation and preservation of their culture.

哈力別克·阿斯吾拜（Halibek Asiwubay）在西電大學念大三時就和兩個朋友創作了一幅釘線畫，展現哈薩克族的「轉場」遊牧文化。

Halibek Asiwubay （哈力别克·阿斯吾拜）was only a junior at Xidian University (西安電子科技大學) when he and two friends created their incredible nail artwork depicting the migration culture of the Kazakh tribe.

這個長達2米、高達1.2米的作品總共用了1,200個釘子和五捆棉線製作，哈力别克三人首先將鐵釘固定在木板上，再用棉線圍著釘子纏繞，讓作品在觀感上多了層次。

The piece was created by putting 1,200 nails into a wooden plank, after which five reels of cotton thread were used to wind around the nails to give the artwork depth and dimension. It spans 2 meters long and 1.2 meters wide.

哈力别克表示，「我們三個人花了90多個小時完成了這幅畫。」但隨後又一臉正經地開始談論這幅畫背後的含義和創作靈感。

“It took three of us a total of 90 hours to finish the whole project,” Halibek remarked, but soon put on a serious face when discussing his motivation for creating this piece of art.

他說道，「我想用特殊的方式把我們的文化保留下來。」

“We want to preserve our memories in this way and allow others to know more about this special Kazak culture,” Halibek said.

哈力别克還坦言，「因為我們生活水平提高了，現在人們慢慢開始停居了，這個文化即將消失。」

He added, “our living standards have hugely improved. More pastoralists prefer to settle down, so our migration culture is slowly disappearing.”

如今有許多遊牧民族選擇放棄傳統的游牧人生，在一個地方落地生根後把自己的文化歷史忘得一乾二淨，因此看到年輕的哈薩克族人在積極推廣自身文化真是讓人感到特別欣慰。

It’s good to see young Kazakhs like Halibek actively promoting their culture at a time when forgetting one’s roots after settling down is the easier way out.

然而，世界各地文化滅絕的慘案頻頻發生，想必哈力别克日後的路未必能一帆風順，但會當凌絕頂，一覽眾山小，想要攻下山頂就必須先征服山路，但願哈力别克能堅持到底，成功讓世界看見哈薩克人的故事。

With so many examples of cultural genocide happening around the world, Halibek’s journey may not prove easy.

Yet, the only way to reach the top of a mountain is to conquer the mountain itself, and hopefully, Halibek can succeed in showing the world his people’s stories.