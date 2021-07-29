Foreign nationals can now register for vaccines in Taiwan: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Thursday that foreigners who have legal residence in Taiwan can register for vaccine shots on the designated platform.

Speaking at the routine Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) press conference, Chen said this applies to foreigners with National Health Insurance (NHI) cards, those living in Hong Kong or Macau, and citizens with no household registrations.

The Health Minister emphasized that foreign nationals can use their alien resident certificate or visitor visa with their passport ID to register.

Those who hold residency in China, Hong Kong, or Macau residents can use their Unified Number (統一證號) plus their entry or exit permit number to register.

Chen added that as some may have already received a vaccine shot in another country, the platform merely asks for their preference to determine how much demand for vaccines there is.

As for foreign nationals without NHI cards, the CECC is working on including them in future vaccine registration plans.