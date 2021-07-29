Longtime Alabama sheriff testifies in theft, ethics trial

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Alabama sheriff on trial on theft and ethics charges took the stand Thursday to deny charges that could result in his removal from office after nearly four decades.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely testified about a series of transactions and checks that prosecutors say are evidence of wrongdoing and the defense contends show nothing but normal campaign finances, news outlets reported.

Blakely, 70, faces charges of using his office for personal gain, theft of campaign funds and taking money held by the sheriff’s office. He has continued working as sheriff since being indicted in 2019 on multiple charges but would automatically be removed from office with a felony conviction.