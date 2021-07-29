Mayor Ko express confusion over low ranking on magazine opinion polls

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) addressed his low rankings on recent magazine opinion polls on Thursday, claiming that if viewed objectively, he did improve on a global scale.

According to the latest poll by Global Views Monthly (遠見雜誌), Mayor Ko ranked the lowest out of all the county and city mayors in Taiwan.

Additionally, Taipei city also ranked low on the urban indicators ranking in the magazine.

Ko stated that in the urban indicators poll, Taipei ranked second lowest in education and ranked lowest in areas such as road traffic, public safety, tourism, and employment.

He explained that ranking criteria would have to be examined first for improvements to the city to be made.

However, according to The Economist (經濟學人), Taipei rose in rankings from 60 to 33 in the global cities rankings.

Ko was puzzled by the statistics, noting the large difference in ranks of Taipei city in the subjective and objective polls.

The mayor believed that it was not easy for Taipei to rise from 60 to 33, especially in a global ranking.

He concluded that by just looking at the objective data, Taipei improved significantly, but the city would need to work on areas listed by the subjective data.