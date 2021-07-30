問卷雞蛋糕母公司在台成立　創辦人曝生活平衡的重要性｜25sprout co-founder maintains work-life balance in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】許多人可能聽過或用過SurveyCake，他是一個讓人們發起線上調查和分析結果的工具，但是大多數人可能不知道這著名產品和諮詢服務的背後有一個在台灣創立的母公司撐腰：25sprout。

Many may have heard of and used SurveyCake, an online tool allowing you to swiftly create surveys and analyze results.

Yet, some may not be familiar with the Taiwanese startup, 25sprout, behind the popular product and consultant services.

25sprout的共同創辦人兼執行長劉邦彥不但親自帶領團隊邁向成功之路，更找到了工作與生活的平衡。

Co-founder and CEO Alex Liu has not only led the 25sprout team to success but also succeeded in balancing his work and family life in Taiwan.

「不管時間和地點，你一定要珍惜自己的另一半、家庭和朋友，因為他們是最重要的東西」劉邦彥分享道，而他今天秋天也即將成為一位父親了。

“No matter what time and where you are, always cherish your better half, your family, your friends, because they are the most important thing,” Liu said, adding that he will be a father in autumn.

新芽網路有限公司初期只是個五人大的工作團隊，然而隨著時間的累積已經成長為50人的小型企業。

25sprout used to have only 5 people on the team and expanded to 50 people over the years.

當被問及是什麼讓新芽網路有限公司這麼成功，劉邦彥說隊內溝通是關鍵，像是公司裡就設有「新芽日」(Sprouter’s Day)就是一個幫助團隊順利的溝通管道。

Asked about what made 25sprout a successful company is a communication within the team, Liu explained. For instance, the company has created “Sprouter’s Day” which is “all about transparency and communication.”

另外，25sprout的首席技术官兼後端開發者郭育廷點出，公司的秘密就是「把對的人放在對的地方」。

Thundersha, CTO and back-end developer at 25sprout, added that the company’s secret is to “put the right people in the right place.”

他強調說，他們最棒的成就就是他們的團隊，因為這個團隊有著很強的能力。

He remarked that their ultimate achievement is the team, “for how great and how capable it is.”