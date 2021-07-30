Taiwan collects six medals as of Thursday afternoon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As of Thursday (July 29) afternoon, Taiwan has collected one gold medal, two silver medals, and three bronze medals and stands at the 19th on the Olympic Medal Count.

On Tuesday, Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) secured a gold medal after she triumphed at the Women’s 59kg event and shattered three Olympic records in Weightlifting.

On July 23, Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) claimed a silver medal, also Taiwan’s first medal at this Olympics, at the Men’s 60kg event in Judo. O

n Monday, Men’s Archery Team comprised of Deng Yu-cheng (鄧宇成), Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞), Wei Chun-heng (魏均珩), and won a silver medal in an event against South Korea.

On Sunday, Lo Chia-ling (羅嘉翎) defended a bronze medal in Women’s 57kg event against Niger’s Tekiath Ben Yessouf in Taekwondo. On Monday, Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) secured a bronze medal in the event against France in Table Tennis.

Also, on Tuesday, Chen Wen-huei (陳玟卉) took home a bronze medal at the Women’s 64kg event in Weightlifting.

There are more games to expect. On Friday, Taiwanese athletes will compete in Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Golf, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, and Table tennis. As for Saturday, get ready to cheer for athletes participating at least in Archery and Weightlifting events.