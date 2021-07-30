東奧選手翻轉刺青負面印象　突破框架在舞台上大放異彩｜Taboo in Tokyo, tattoos on display at Olympics

【看CP學英文】日本社會長期排斥刺青，但今年的東京奧運比賽卻恰好是選手們展現身上刺青的最佳舞台。

Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics.

像是英國游泳健將亞當·佩蒂（Adam Peaty）肩膀上刺了一頭獅子，中國三對三籃球隊員顏鵬手臂上刺的勵志句子和西班牙拳擊手加布里埃爾·埃斯科瓦爾（Gabriel Escobar Mascunano）小腿上的與「救世基督像」（Christ the Redeemer）十分相似的刺青。

There’s the lion on British swimmer Adam Peaty’s shoulder. An inspirational message on the arm of Chinese 3-on-3 basketball player Yan Peng. A likeness of Christ the Redeemer on the calf of Spanish boxer Gabriel Escobar Mascunano.

再來還有無處不在的奧運五環刺青！

And the Olympic rings. So many Olympic rings.

這款刺青很常見，像是法國游泳女將芳婷·樂斯福（Fantine Lasaffre）的左臂上、美國射擊選手凱伊爾·白朗寧(Kayle Browning)的右手腕上、摩洛哥拳擊手阿卜杜勒哈克·納迪爾（Abdelhaq Nadir）左臂二頭肌上，以及加拿大體操選手莎倫·歐森（Shallon Olsen）腳踝上都可看到奧運五環的身影。

French swimmer Fantine Lasaffre has them on her left forearm, and American shooter Kayle Browning on her right wrist. They’re on Moroccan boxer Abdelhaq Nadir’s left bicep, and on the ankle of Canadian gymnast Shallon Olsen.

義大利體操選手凡妮莎·費拉莉（Vanessa Ferrari）也在脖子後面刺了奧運五環,並在五環底下刺了2008年北京奧運、2012年倫敦奧運以及2016年里約奧運的標誌當做參賽記錄。

Italian gymnast Vanessa Ferrari has them, too, on the back of her neck — along with ink commemorating previous trips to the Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro Games.

然而，刺青在日本社會裡長期遭到污名化，身上有刺青的人甚至無法在日本的海灘上大秀身上的作品，更別說使用健身房或游泳池等公共設施。但疫情底下的2020東京奧運限制重重，讓選手們很少有機會跟當地人互動，否則交流下來可能會發現，他們身上的刺青可能較難得到日本人的認同。

Athletes won’t do much mingling with locals at these pandemic-restricted Olympics. If they did, they might not find their body art as welcome. Tattoos remain stigmatized in Japan, where those with them are commonly banned from beaches, gyms, pools and elsewhere around Japan.

幸好奧運舞台上並沒有對刺青有所歧視，讓選手們可以在游泳池、海灘和射擊場等場域裡放心秀出身上的刺青，毫無掩飾地做自己，做一個世人能引以為傲的奧運冠軍。

No such restrictions in the Olympic bubble, though. In the pool, on the beach, at the range — the athletes are redefining what it means to have the mark of a champion.