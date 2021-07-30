衛報列最讚留學城市　台灣這區成功擠進排名前端｜Taipei ranks 27th in ‘Best Student Cities 2022’

【看CP學英文】據衛報報導，Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)公司近期發佈2022年「最佳留學城市排名」，而最新榜單中，全球共有115座城市入榜。QS榜單中，臺灣兩座城市成功登榜，分別為排名第27的台北和第72名的新竹。

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that Quacquarelli Symonds(QS) recently released their Best Student Cities rankings for 2022. In the list, Taiwan nabs two spots at 27 and 72 with Taipei and Hsinchu City,

自2004年起，QS每年公布「世界大學排名」，往後也增設各學門、各地區、就業能力等更詳細的榜單，近年則是開始發佈「最佳留學城市排名」。

Quacquarelli Symonds(QS) has published the World University Rankings annually since 2004 and has also supplemented the information with more comprehensive rankings, including the World University Ranking by Subject and by Region and Graduate Employability Rankings.

2022年最佳留學城市排名前10的城市分別為倫敦、慕尼黑、首爾、東京、柏林、墨爾本、蘇黎世、雪梨、波士頓以及蒙特婁。其中首爾與東京並列第三名、而波士頓與蒙特婁並列第九名。

Cities that occupy the top ten are London, Munich, Seoul, Tokyo, Berlin, Melbourne, Zurich, Sydney, Boston, and Montreal. Among them, Seoul and Tokyo tie at the third, and Boston and Montreal at the ninth.

前10大最佳留學城市名單中可見其分布位置尚屬平均，其中四座城市位於歐洲、兩座位於北美洲、兩座位於亞洲、兩座位於大洋洲。

These Best Student Cities are generally distributed across continents with four in Europe, two in North America, two in Asia, and two in Oceania.

聚焦亞洲部分，除了首爾與東京之外，香港位列第15名，新加坡第17名，京阪神都會區第19名，北京第25名，而這些城市排名皆超越台灣的台北和新竹。

In the Asian region, besides Seoul and Tokyo, Hong Kong places 15th, Singapore 17th, Kyoto-Osaka-Kobe 19th, and Beijing 25th, all of which are ranked above Taiwanese cities.

根據QS官方網站指出，此排名納入了多元的評測指標，各城市上榜前提有二項：人口大於250,000人和擁有兩所大學名列最新一期的世界大學排名中，其中全球共有164座城市符合上述標準。

According to QS, the ranking was based on “a diverse range of indicators.”

There are two prerequisites for any city to enter the list: a population over 250,000 and at least two universities featured in the latest World University Rankings.

排名的評測指標共分為六大類：大學排名、學生組成、嚮往程度、雇主活躍程度、學生觀感以及支出負擔，六項指標下之各詳細指標經加權過後計算，給予每座城市一個分數，滿分為100分，並以此往後排名。

Six categories comprise the foundation of the ranking: University rankings, Student mix, Desirability, Employer activity, Student view, and Affordability.

More detailed indicators categorized under were weighted and calculated. Afterward, each city was given a score on a scale of 100 and ranked accordingly.

根據該排名中台北地區的詳細介紹，北市的三大優點在於高品質生活、市景別緻、世界級教育水準，並且相比其他城市，台北的生活開支屬「極度」平易近人，也提到IT、科技、金融、新聞、國貿等各產業提供畢業生豐富的就業機會。

According to the ranking’s introduction of Taipei, the three pivotal advantages of the city are “high standard of living, picturesque city view, and world-class education.”

It also mentioned that compared to others, living costs in Taipei are “extremely” affordable. For graduates, industries such as “IT, technology, finance, journalism, and international trade” offer abounding opportunities.

排名也提到若是偏好相對悠閒的城市生活，新竹市是個絕佳選擇，畢業生在新竹科學園區也能收穫許多工作機會。

The ranking also indicated that Hsinchu City is a “great option” for “a smaller, more laid back” city life and highlighted the Hsinchu Science Park that “hires many graduates each year.”