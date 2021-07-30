Taiwan maintains 0 COVID-19 deaths for 3rd straight day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 21 new domestic cases and 4 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,662.

The new cases reported that day include 14 men and 7 women, with the youngest not yet 10 years old and the oldest over 80. They began showing symptoms between July 24 and July 28.

Among the community infections reported today, Chiayi County accounted for 9 cases, Taipei City reported 7 cases, New Taipei City accounted for 4 cases and Kaohsiung listed 1 new COVID-19 case.

The CECC reported that among the 14,420 cases recorded between May 11 and July 28, 12,817 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 88.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, four imported cases from the U.S., the Philippines, and Indonesia were reported today.

Case 15752 is an American woman in her twenties who arrived in Taiwan for work purposes on July 28.

She submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was tested at the airport on arrival.

Her infection was confirmed today and possible contacts are still being investigated by the CECC.

Case 15753 is a Taiwanese boy not yet 10 years old who also returned from the states on July 28.

He provided the necessary documents and was placed under quarantine as soon as he got home.

However, he began developing coughing symptoms on the day of his arrival in Taiwan and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has since listed 23 possible contacts, among which 11 are passengers seated within two rows of him on the plane.

The passengers have been placed under quarantine while 12 of the flight crew members have been asked to practice self-health management in the following days.

Case 15754 is a Taiwanese woman in her forties who returned to Taiwan from the Philippines on July 1.

She also submitted the necessary documents and was placed under quarantine on arrival. When her quarantine period ended on July 13, she was tested again though the tests came back negative.

On July 16, she was placed under self-health management until July 22 and was tested again on July 28 as requested by her employers. Her infection was confirmed today and two possible contacts have been listed and are now under quarantine.

The last case reported today (case 15768) is a Taiwanese man in his fifties who traveled to Indonesia for work in May.

He developed a fever on Jun 28 while abroad and tested positive for the coronavirus on July 4.

He was admitted into a hospital on July 9 and boarded a medical charter flight back to Taiwan on July 29.

He was tested and hospitalized upon arrival and the infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, 15,662 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,266 imported cases, 14,343 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.