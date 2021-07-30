老外看台灣／俄國網紅在台灣七年不嫌膩　大方分享拍攝和製片過程｜Russian YouTuber shares life in Taiwan and joy of creating videos

【看CP學英文】歐亞力是一位來自俄羅斯的YouTuber，他的頻道「lexww歐亞力」紀錄非常多外國人對於台灣生活與美食的第一手想法，觀眾也因此得以從新穎的角度再次瞭解臺灣。

Alex is a YouTuber from Russia, and his YouTube channel, lexww歐亞力, often documents the first-hand perception of many foreigners on life and food in Taiwan.

These videos enable viewers to appreciate Taiwan from a fresh perspective.

歐亞力於7月22日接受The China Post訪問，大方分享了對於台灣的看法以及成為YouTuber的初衷。

In an interview with The China Post on July 22, he shared his thoughts on Taiwan and his initial faith as a YouTuber.

歐亞力在台定居長達七年，起初來臺是為了就學；近日，除了YouTuber工作之外，他還從事行銷以及設計相關工作。

Alex has resided in Taiwan for seven years. Originally, he came to Taiwan for study, yet, he soon found himself devoted to marketing and design work, in addition to being a YouTuber.

事實上，他與臺灣的緣份始於九年多前。當時歐亞力前來台灣旅遊，他表示對於台灣的第一印象是炎熱的天氣，甚至一度讓他感覺無法呼吸。不過，熱情的台灣人、乾淨的街道、密集的機車、綠化的城市讓他留下了更深刻的印象。

As a matter of fact, his affinity with Taiwan originated more than nine years ago.

During that time, he was traveling in Taiwan and recalled the first impression he had of the island was the sizzling hot weather.

“It was kinda hard to breathe,” he said. On the other hand, the warm-hearted Taiwanese people, clean streets, massive amount of scooters, and a city blending perfectly with nature all left a vivid impression on him.

歐亞力認為這幾年在台灣工作與生活，自己已越來越習慣這裡的步調。如果要以三件事形容台灣，他認為是「安全」、「友善的人們」、「漂亮的大自然」。

Alex considers himself to be more “Taiwanese” after spending all these years here.

When asked to describe Taiwan with three things, he immediately chose “safety, friendly people, and beautiful nature” as the best representation of the island.

歐亞力的頻道時常以臺灣美食為主題，這次訪談中也詢問了他最喜愛的食物，而歐亞力自曝心目中的台灣美食排行榜前三名應為珍珠奶茶、小籠包、滷味。

A lot of videos on Alex’s channel are focused on local Taiwanese cuisine.

In the interview, he also revealed to The China Post that “bubble milk tea, xiaolongbao, and luwei” are his top three favorite Taiwanese dishes.

此外，對於臭豆腐，歐亞力並不抗拒，但也說不上喜歡，而便當中烹煮過的蔬菜或是雞腳、豬耳朵等骨頭較多的食物，他則不是這麼習慣。有趣的是，他卻非常喜歡皮蛋以及內臟類食物。

Furthermore, he expressed his neutral attitude toward stinky tofu. He pointed out that he isn’t fond of cooked vegetables in Taiwanese bentos or bony cuisines, especially chicken feet and pig ears.

Surprisingly, he admits to being a fan of century eggs and organ meats.

歐亞力認為向外國人介紹台灣最好的方式，是從文化與自然雙管齊下。文化方面，他認為夜市是絕佳選擇，而自然方面他則是推崇登山健行行程。

Alex regarded the optimal way to introduce Taiwan to foreigners is through a combination of culture and nature.

In terms of culture, he believed that nothing preceded night markets; as for nature, he prefers hiking.

訪談隨後討論到他的YouTuber生涯；歐亞力透露其實是漫長的旅程，先前已多達六至七次與其他朋友希望一起朝此方向邁進，但皆因故無法成真。這一次則是由歐亞力獨挑大樑，從拍攝到剪接一手包辦，也慢慢有了起色。

The interview later touched upon his career as a Youtuber. According to Alex, it was actually a long journey with six or seven previously unsuccessful attempts when he collaborated with friends.

He credits his later success to his proceeding along with the project himself, single-handedly managing everything from shooting and editing.

歐亞力提到他的拍片過程大多最先決定大方向，例如「台灣美食」。接著再著手計畫詳細內容，例如「台灣早餐」或是「牛肉麵」，他也最是享受將概念轉化為行動的過程。

He then explained his process of producing a video. First, he determines a general concept, for example, Taiwanese food.

Then, he drafts the project in detail, for example, Taiwanese breakfast or beef noodle soup.

The process of transforming concepts into reality is what he has always considered the most rewarding.

他說明其實每次拍片都是實驗，如果主題成功便會繼續製作續集，但如果接受度不高，則是會尋求其他主題。

He noticed that every production is an experiment. If a topic turns out to attract viewers, sequels ensue; otherwise, he is always in search of other original topics.

最後，歐亞力也表示，疫情過後他最渴望到花東欣賞美景，順道拍攝vlog，繼續與廣大YouTuber觀眾分享台灣之美。

Lastly, when it comes to the first thing to do once the pandemic ends, Alex hopes to visit Hualien and Taitung to savor the scenic astonishment and also film vlogs on the way to share the breathtaking beauty of Taiwan with Youtube viewers.

Follow Lexww 歐亞力 for more videos

歐亞力 YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL1fKb8e6tMMkBw-y6X9-hA

歐亞力IG：@lexww https://www.instagram.com/lexww/