W30 | Dimi帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】台灣於東奧贏得六面獎牌、年輕一代的東奧選手成功擊敗年紀較長的參賽者、「防止性行為」床架遭破壞惹怒日本網友、總統登記接種高端疫苗和一個汪星人在雨中於台灣的街道散步的爆紅影片。

Six Olympic medals for Taiwan, a string of teen athletes outperforming their older counterparts, a broken “anti-sex bed” upsetting Japanese social media users, a presidential appointment for a Medigen vaccine shot, and a viral video of a cute doggy taking a stroll in Taiwan rain.

以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

Here is our top five this week.

東奧第一週 台灣贏得六面獎牌｜Taiwan collected six Olympic medals as of Thursday afternoon

截至週四，台灣以一面金牌，兩面銀牌和三面銅牌的成績在奧運獎牌榜名列前茅。

Taiwan stands in the top tier ranks on the Olympic Medal Count so far with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210730-2678425

年齡不到20就為國爭光！盤點8位表現亮眼年輕好手｜Teen athletes take Tokyo Olympics by storm

今年的奧運出現了許多年輕的面孔，其中更有不少創造出佳績的青少年運動員。

This year’s Olympics has seen many new faces and young blood, including a significant number of teen athletes who are making headlines for their outstanding performances.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210729-2676157

以色列東奧選手破壞紙床架惹怒日本網友｜Japanese social media users upset at the destruction of Olympic cardboard beds

一名以色列棒球選手日前透過社交媒體分享自己成功摧毀選手村的床，引發熱議。

An Israeli baseball player has drawn the ire of social media users in Japan following his successful attempt to destroy an “anti-sex” bed at the Tokyo Olympics.

總統蔡英文線上預約打高端疫苗 | Tsai books Medigen shot, despite wait

星期三總統蔡英文登記準備施打高端疫苗。

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday registered to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗).

https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2021/07/29/2003761650

汪星人漫步雨中背影超萌 幸福肥糯米腸身材逗樂網友｜Fluffy Samoyed dog in raincoat steals Taiwanese hearts

狗是不僅忠誠、友善、有趣又毛茸茸的，這些優點完全會讓你愛上牠，尤其是在下雨天。

Dogs are loyal, friendly, and hilarious, which makes enough good reasons to love these furry friends, especially on a rainy day!

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210728-2674398