Embattled Minnesota lawmaker will apologize to colleague

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State Rep. John Thompson agreed Friday to publicly apologize for calling a colleague a racist during a heated debate on the Minnesota House floor last month.

The embattled St. Paul Democrat agreed to apologize to Republican Rep. Eric Lucero, of Dayton, on the floor the next time the House convenes. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the deal was unanimously approved by a bipartisan House ethics panel. In return, an ethics complaint that Lucero filed against Thompson will be dismissed.

The ethics complaint was unrelated to a series of other controversies dogging Thompson, an African American freshman who’s been outspoken on policing issues. Lucero, an outspoken conservative, is Latino.

Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and other top Democrats called for Thompson’s resignation this month amid news stories about old police reports that alleged Thompson committed physical violence against women long before he was elected.

Thompson has refused to resign and denied any abuse. His current wife, who according to police reports leveled many of the allegations, recently denied that he ever abused her.

Thompson also has faced questions about driving with a Wisconsin license, following a traffic stop in which he claimed he was racially profiled, and over whether he really lives in his St. Paul district. GOP leaders have said they’re prepared to file ethics complaints over those issues but have not followed through.