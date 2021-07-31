Taiwan men’s badminton duo wins Olympic gold

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) on Saturday won Olympic gold over a third-seeded Chinese pair in the finals of the men’s doubles competition at the Olympics.

Lee and Wang defeated Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Li Junhui (李俊慧) of China 21-18, 21-12 in a 34-minute final at Tokyo’s Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

The pair of first-time Olympians won Taiwan’s first Olympic gold medal in men’s badminton doubles.

Taiwan has so far won a total of seven medals in Tokyo — two golds, two silvers and three bronzes — topping its previous best of five medals in 2000 and 2004.