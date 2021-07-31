The Latest: U.S. eviction moratorium ends amid virus surge

BOSTON — Tenants who are months behind on rent face the end to a federal eviction moratorium Saturday.

Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted in the coming weeks, forcing some to become homeless just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The Biden administration announced Thursday it will allow a nationwide ban to expire. It argued that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium could only be extended until the end of the month without congressional action.

The moratorium, put in place by the CDC in September to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, is credited with keeping 2 million people in their homes over the past year as the pandemic battered the economy, according to the Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. Eviction moratoriums will remain in place in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, California and Washington, D.C., until they expire later this year.

Elsewhere, the end of the federal moratorium amid surging cases from the delta variant means evictions could begin Monday, ushering in the worst housing crisis since the Great Recession.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Tenants prepare for unknown as coronavirus eviction moratorium ends

— Tokyo witnesses coronavirus record at Olympics midpoint

— In West Africa, rising cases finally brings demand for vaccinations

— Parents divided on mask guidance ahead of new school year

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A memorial grove to COVID-19 victims has been planted in Ohio, and governors and lawmakers elsewhere are pursuing similar permanent remembrances.

One widow says such memorials to victims of the coronavirus could help heal wounds for survivors robbed of funerals and other comforting death rituals. Such memorials would outlast the equally heartfelt yet ephemeral tributes of flags, candles and artwork springing up across the country.

The organization Marked by COVID plans to push Congress later this year to back a national memorial. The group’s co-founder says the idea is unifying at a time of deep division.

The process of creating more lasting remembrances that honor the over 600,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus is fraught compared to past memorial drives because of the politics. Last year, a bill kickstarting a national COVID-19 memorial process died in Congress as the Trump administration sought to deemphasize the ravages of the pandemic.

___

HARTFORD, Conn — Parents and policy makers across the nation have been plunged anew into a debate over whether face coverings should be optional or a mandate when schools reopen.

U.S. health officials recommended this week that children mask up in school this fall because of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Some states may heed the federal government’s guidance and require masks. Others are leaving the decision up to parents. Many fear their children will be put at risk by those who don’t take the virus seriously enough to wear a mask.

In Connecticut, anti-mask rallies have happened outside Gov. Ned Lamont’s official residence in Hartford, and lawn signs and bumper stickers call on him to “unmask our kids.” The Democrat has said he’ll likely follow the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status. The agency cited the risk of spread of the highly contagious delta variant, even among vaccinated people.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s government plans to stop covering the cost of rapid coronavirus tests, according to the nation’s health ministry.

“Health Minister Jens Spahn already said weeks ago that he thinks it’s conceivable for the government to stop offering free tests to unvaccinated people at a later date,” the ministry told the German news agency dpa. No exact date has been set.

The confirmation comes after a report in the Bild newspaper, which said the government would stop paying for tests as soon as everyone has had the opportunity to receive two doses of vaccine, meaning late September or early October.

Since March, German citizens and residents have been eligible to receive free rapid coronavirus tests in pharmacies and designated testing centers across the country. The tests have been a crucial part of Germany’s reopening strategy: Those who cannot show proof that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus must present a negative test result for certain activities, including dining indoors at restaurants or staying in a hotel.

Some government officials have recently begun advocating for this shift to incentivize vaccination, saying unvaccinated individuals should bear the costs once everyone has had an opportunity to get the vaccine.

___

PARIS — French security forces are bracing for protests against the country’s upcoming special virus passes that will be needed to enter restaurants.

Police took up posts along Paris’ Champs-Elysees Avenue to guard against an invasion by rowdy protesters. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third Saturday of protests.

Legislators have passed a virus bill requiring the pass in most places as of Aug. 9 as virus infections are spiking and COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising.

The pass requires vaccinations, a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 to enter restaurants and mandates vaccinations for all health care workers by mid-September.

___

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama jumped from 204 to 1,345 in July.

Fueled by the delta variant, health officials say they are concerned the state will soon see numbers that match, or exceed, the previous peak of the pandemic.

Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who heads the Alabama Hospital Association, says state hospitals are seeing an increase of about 70 to 90 patients per day with COVID-19.

Alabama’s status as the least vaccinated state in the country at 34% has caused health officials to emphasize the need for mask-wearing and vaccinations. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has risen over the past two weeks from 666 cases per day on July 14 to 1,707 cases per day on July 28.

___

DAKAR, Senegal — Thousands of new coronavirus cases have been reported in West Africa in recent weeks amid low vaccination rates and the spread of the delta variant.

Officials say cases have risen sharply in Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria and elsewhere. The surge is pushing a reluctant population to seek out the COVID-19 vaccine in larger numbers at a time when doses are arriving from multiple sources after nearly stopping across Africa in recent months.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories previously prevented many from getting the shots. But officials say more residents in West Africa are lining up as people close to them fall ill and funeral numbers rise.

Confirmed cases in Senegal, which had been ahead in the fight against the virus, leapt from 380 on July 10 to 1,700 on July 18, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.

Senegal received nearly 300,000 Johnson & Johnson doses and more than 330,000 of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in the past week. Tens of thousands of residents are waiting for a second dose of AstraZeneca, but it is out of stock and new deliveries are not expected until August.

___

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is vowing to move quickly as the department begins to implement new vaccine and testing directives.

Pentagon officials are attempting to implement the changes across the vast military population and determining which National Guard and Reserve troops will be affected by the orders.

The Pentagon has two missions: It must develop plans to make the vaccine mandatory for the military, and implement new requirements for federal workers who will have to either attest to a COVID-19 vaccination or face frequent testing and travel restrictions.

According to the Pentagon, more than 1 million service members are fully vaccinated and another 233,000 have gotten at least one shot. There are roughly 2 million active duty, Guard and Reserve troops.

As of this week, there have been more than 208,600 coronavirus cases among members of the U.S. military. Of those, more than 1,800 have been hospitalized and 28 have died. Two Navy sailors died in the last week.

___

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Hundreds of Malaysian youth have rallied in central Kuala Lumpur to demand the resignation of the prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public anger against Muhyiddin Yassin’s unelected government, which took power in March 2020, has built as cases jumped eightfold since January. New daily infections breached 10,000 on July 13 for the first time despite a virus emergency and a lockdown since June.

Total deaths have risen to nearly 9,000. Nearly 20% of the population has been fully vaccinated. The rally added to pressure on Muhyiddin, after his government was reprimanded by the king for misleading Parliament over emergency measures.

After police blocked them from marching to Independence Square, they sat on the street a meter (3 feet) apart with a large banner that read “The government failed.” They put forward three demands: the resignation of Muhyiddin, resumption of regular parliamentary sessions and automatic loan moratorium to help those hit by the pandemic. They dispersed peacefully after nearly 2 hours.

The biggest party in his ruling alliance has backed calls for Muhyiddin to quit. On Saturday, he postponed a critical parliamentary session set for Monday, citing COVID-19 infections and allowing him to avoid a no-confidence vote.

___

TOKYO — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tokyo reached a daily record 4,058 at the mid-point of the Olympics, according to city hall on Saturday.

Critics have long said the Olympics should be canceled or postponed as tens of thousands of athletes, corporate sponsors and media gather from around the world.

Athletes are getting tested for the coronavirus every day. Twenty-one people working at the Olympics tested positive Saturday, none of them athletes.

The Games have had 241 positive tests so far, 23 of them athletes.

Japan has had more than 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19. Daily reported cases also reached records in Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, neighboring Tokyo.

___

BEIJING — Authorities are imposing restrictions on Zhengzhou, the capital city of central Henan province, after the discovery of one asymptomatic case, sealing off several residential communities and a local hospital.

Health officials say the city will do a mass testing of all its residents. Residents will need to have a negative test within 48 hours to leave city limits.

The city is still trying to recover after being hit by devastating floods last week that left at least 99 people dead.

On Saturday, the city government said in a short statement that it had removed the party secretary of the city’s health committee, as well as the party secretary of Zhengzhou City’s No. 6 People’s Hospital from their posts.

China is currently facing an outbreak driven by the delta variant that was traced to one of its major airports, and has since spread to 20 cities across multiple provinces. Authorities have traced 262 cases linked to this latest cluster as of Saturday, although it is unclear if the case in Zhengzhou is linked.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern Sindh province, including the commercial hub of Karachi and other urban centers, amid an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown began Saturday and lasts until Aug. 8, despite opposition from the federal government and the local business community.

Sindh’s chief minister Murad Ali Shah said Friday that a sudden rise in virus cases has flooded hospitals in Karachi, the provincial capital. The surge appears linked to many of the crowd-attracting activities this month during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The Sindh provincial government is closing all markets, except for pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations and grocery stores, which still must close by 6 p.m. All transport between cities is halted and public busses aren’t operating. Private cars and taxis are limited to two people. Ongoing examinations at schools and universities are also postponed until after the lockdown.

Nationwide, Pakistan on Saturday reported 65 deaths and 4,950 virus cases in the past 24 hours. The South Asian country has reported 1,029,811 confirmed cases and 23,360 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___