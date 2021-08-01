President Tsai praises Tai Tzu-ying on securing silver in Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) praised Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) on Instagram late Sunday evening, for winning the silver medal against Chinese player Chen Yufei (陳雨菲).

In the post, Tsai revealed that she had already congratulated Tai personally, through the phone, and added that “in everyone’s hearts, you’re (Tai) the best!”

Last night, in the world women’s singles gold final match, Tai and Chen fought fiercely for 3 games, and the final score was 18:21, 21:19 and 18:21.

Tai narrowly lost and won the silver medal, and later took to Facebook to share her post-game thoughts.

She revealed that she had set foot on this dream stage for the third time and finally reached the final match, but was unable to stand on the highest podium.

“There is always a little regret, but imperfection always exists,” Tai wrote, adding that she will use this experience as motivation to pursue better results.

Tai bluntly concluded that though there may not be another chance to participate in the Olympic Games, she has still achieved this goal.

Though it was not so perfect, Tai wrote she just wants to tell herself, “Tai Tzu-ying, you are great! ”

“Thank you all for supporting me. The result is cruel and can only be accepted, but I tried my best,” she added.

To this, President Tsai Tsai Ing-wen thanked Tai’s efforts and hard work in recent years, adding in her message, “we (Taiwan) are all waiting for you to come back.”