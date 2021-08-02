Eric Chu announces candidacy for KMT chairman position

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) announced on Monday his intentions for running for the position again on September 25, 2021.

Chu claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) has been too “dominant, corrupt and incompetent,” causing great pain to the Taiwanese.

However, Chu said the opposition party needs to take some of the blame as well for their own complacency and added that only with “change” can they have hope again.

He explained that he hoped in regaining leadership, positive change will come about for the nation.

In addition, Chu said the opposition party is ready to respond to the needs and expectations of the people.

On this note, Chu announced his own candidacy for the KMT chair position and pointed out that change is needed within the KMT in order to become the ruling party.

He promised should he be elected, he would immediately put together a 2022 election strategy team on the first day of office, which will be launched in the face of the 2022 local elections.

As for the 2024 presidential and congressional elections, Chu stated that he will be wholeheartedly and selflessly seeking talents for the party, launching the strongest candidate to win the election.