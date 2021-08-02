Fourteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 15,688

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 12 new domestic cases and 2 imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,688.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC added.

The new cases reported that day include 10 men and 2 women, aged between 10 and 80. They began showing symptoms between July 29 and July 31.

Among the community infections reported today, Taoyuan City accounted for 5 cases, New Taipei City accounted for 3 cases, Taipei City reported 2 cases, and Keelung City and Kaohsiung City accounted for 1 case each.

The CECC reported that among the 14,475 cases recorded between May 11 and July 31, 12,884 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.0% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, two imported cases from the U.S. and Thailand were reported today.

Case 15805 is a Taiwanese man in his sixties who returned from Thailand on July 18. He submitted negative test results prior to boarding his flight and was tested again when his quarantine period ended on July 31.

His infection was confirmed today, and no possible contacts have been listed as he had not been out while under quarantine.

The other case reported today (case 15806) is a Taiwanese woman in her thirties who arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. on July 30.

She also submitted the required documents and was tested on arrival in Taiwan. Her infection was confirmed today and 16 possible contacts who were seated within two rows of her on the plane have all been asked to quarantine.

As of press time, 15,688 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,271 imported cases, 14,378 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.