寶寶圍欄正確使用方法曝！網一看笑瘋：爸爸很聰明｜Child safety gate put to alternative use by Taiwanese father tickles Internet

【看CP學英文】雖然台灣三級警戒近日已降至二級，許多家長仍在家與孩子在相對狹隘的空間大眼瞪小眼。

Despite the lifting of level 3 semi-lockdowns in Taiwan, many parents still find themselves stuck at home with their children in relatively cramped spaces.

近期，一位父親為了打造自己的個人空間，決定將替孩子購買的寶寶圍欄拿來好好運用，意外的在網路上爆紅。

In an attempt to create a “personal bubble”, one father recently went viral online for his creative way of using child safety gates to his own advantage.

從被分享到爆廢公社公開版臉書社團的照片中可見，一位父親似乎開心的盯著書桌上的電腦螢幕專心打電玩，無視椅子背後坐在地上的兩個女兒。

The photo, which was posted on a Facebook group showed the father sitting contently in front of his computer, seemingly focused on a video game while his two daughters sit behind him.

這張照片完全戳中網友的笑點，因為這位父親為了確保自己不會被干擾，竟然拿了寶寶圍欄把自己與電腦圍在一起自成一圈，使得孩子無法進入。

However, the image was made all the funnier as the father cornered himself in with the child safety gate, effectively creating an impenetrable fort, barring his children from entering his space.

照片被孩子的媽貼出，並搭配「我一直以為我買的是寶寶圍欄」的字眼，嘲弄孩子的爸爸擅自作主扭曲寶寶圍籬原始用意。

The photo was accompanied by a caption apparently posted by the mother of the children, who jokingly commented, “I assumed that I bought a ‘child’ safety gate,” insinuating that it was not being put to use in its original intent.

即便如此，這位父親仍在網上被大大稱讚，許多人也開玩笑的表示這個寶寶圍籬是「巨嬰專用」。

Nonetheless, the father received praise from many social media users who pointed that it was designed for “big babies”, indicating the father.

有人點出寶寶圍籬到底是在保護誰，更有人標註自己的朋友教他們確保自己不被打擾的「新招」。

Some also questioned who was really being “protected” from the child safety gate, while others tagged their friends to show the safety gate’s alternative use.

此貼文已獲得超過1.8萬個讚和1000多則留言，網友也紛紛表示將以這位爸爸為典範，開始打造自己的寶寶圍籬。

The post has since garnered more than 1000 comments and 18,000 likes, with many vowing to follow the ingenious dad’s lead.