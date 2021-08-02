Laurel Hubbard a non-finisher in Olympic weightlifting

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made her mark by competing in the women’s weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, but couldn’t complete a lift.

Hubbard is not the only transgender athlete competing at the Tokyo Games, but she has been the focus of attention as a medal contender in weightlifting.

The New Zealander overbalanced on her opening weight of 120 kilograms on Monday night, taking the bar behind her shoulders.

Hubbard’s second effort of 125 kilograms was ruled invalid on a majority decision by the referees. The third attempt was almost a repeat of the first, ruling Hubbard out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division.

Athletes are eliminated if they do not record at least one valid lift in each of the two parts of the competition.

