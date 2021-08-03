Health Minister reveals wish to have Olympic athletes endorse the CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday that he would love to have Olympic athletes endorse the CECC.

Speaking at a routine press conference, Chen was asked whether a victory parade would be possible for Olympic athletes returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year considering the epidemic situation in Taiwan.

Chen revealed that if relevant units put forward cohesive epidemic-prevention plans, the CECC will see if it would be feasible.

Chen jokingly added that he would much rather ask them to endorse the CECC as whether or not a parade can be held for the athletes does not really lie in the CECC’s jurisdiction.

He also revealed that he did not have a preference for which athlete to endorse the CECC, saying “Everyone is great! I want them all.”

He explained that if the athletes agree, he would feel extremely proud and happy that the Olympic heroes can help promote epidemic-prevention measures.