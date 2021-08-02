Eagles WR DeVonta Smith out with a knee sprain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out indefinitely with a knee sprain.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was listed as week-to-week on Monday’s injury report, so his status for Philadelphia’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 12 is uncertain.

The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick.

Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.

