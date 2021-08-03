Second dose of Moderna open to pregnant women categorized between groups 1 to 3

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Monday that the second dose of Moderna vaccines will give priority to the first to third categories and pregnant women.

In addition, the ninth category of people over 50 years old will also be eligible for vaccination with Moderna vaccines.

Chen also addressed concerns put forth by the media on Monday about whether the second dose of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines will be out of reach for many due to vaccine shortages.

To this, Chen said that AZ vaccines can have longer intervals between the first and second dose, adding that the effect will be better if the intervals are a bit longer.

However, Chen promised that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) will also urge relevant manufacturers to purchase vaccines according to the original schedule.

Chen added that there may be more BNT and Moderna vaccines in the future, as well as the possibility of mixing vaccine shots, but the CECC still needs to wait for details from experts to confirm whether it is suitable.

According to the statistics of the CECC up to Monday, the population coverage rate of COVID-19 vaccination has reached 33.56%.