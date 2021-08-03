肯爺試聽會「空氣」出售！狂粉竟以這驚人天價成交｜Bag of air from Kanye West’s listening event sells for sky-high price

【看CP學英文】近幾年來，明星相關產品和聯名商品總是能讓粉絲為之瘋狂，如防彈少年團與麥當勞推出的專屬包裝就刮起炫風，顯示粉絲會使勁全力的蒐集任何與他們偶像相關的東西。

Nowadays, celebrity merchandise and co-branding strategies, such as BTS and McDonald’s recently launched meal packages, can lead fans to go crazy in their frenzy to collect anything related to their idols.

然而，顯然這些商品根本不需要是「有形的」。近期，一個聲稱裝滿美國饒舌歌手肯伊威斯特（Kanye West）新專輯《DONDA》試聽會空氣的塑膠袋在eBay上以美金7,600元(約新台幣21.2萬元)的驚人價格售出。

However, it recently came to light that the “item” doesn’t even have to be tangible, as a plastic bag claimed to be filled with the air from Kanye West’s recent album “Donda” listening event was sold for US$7,600 (around NT$212,160) on eBay.

根據外媒報導，一位粉絲在eBay上貼出一張模糊的照片，照片中可見一個透明的塑膠袋上面寫著：「Donda演唱會的空氣」。

According to foreign media, a fan took to eBay and attached a photo of a clear Ziploc bag labeled “AIR FROM DONDA DROP.”

這場在亞特蘭大城的梅賽德斯-賓士體育場舉辦的Donda演唱會活動一票難求，一位幸運粉絲看準這點，決定出售該活動的「樣品」，並將演唱會空氣以起價美金3,333.33元(約新台幣9.3萬元)在eBay上出售，金額還不包括額外計算的美金4元運費。

The “Donda Drop “event which was held in a Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta was extremely exclusive, and a lucky fan decided to sell a taste of the event, setting the price of “air” at US$3,333.33 (around NT$93,086), not including shipping which was set at US$4.

很快地，粉絲便開始在網上競標，努力的將與這位美國饒舌歌手幾乎沒有關連的演場會空氣占為己有。

The bids soon began to roll in and fans soon tried their best to outbid one another for the bag of air that is remotely associated with the American rapper, at best.

標示為「Donda演唱會最後正式肯伊威斯特—梅賽德斯-賓士體育場空氣包」的商品後來迅速被一位狂粉以美金7,600元購入。

Listed as “Bag of Air from DONDA Drop LAST ONE OFFICIAL Kanye West — Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” the item was soon nabbed by a fan for US$7,600.

History repeats itself. pic.twitter.com/LhDgrghSRo — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 23, 2021

雖然這顯得有點荒謬，但這已不是肯爺的粉絲第一次發生類似事件；早在2015年，就有粉絲成功將他其中一場演唱會的空氣賣到美金6萬元。

Though it may seem ludicrous, it isn’t the first time West’s fans have done something like this with a previous bag of air from one of his concerts sold for US$60,000 in 2015.