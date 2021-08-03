CECC confirms 16 local cases and 2 deaths, tally at 15,721

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 16 new domestic cases, 3 imported COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,721.

The new cases reported that day include 9 men and 7 women, with the youngest being not yet 5 and the oldest over 70. They began showing symptoms between July 26 and Aug. 2.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 10 cases, Taipei City reported 4 cases, and Chiayi County listed 2 cases.

In addition, two virus-related deaths were reported today including a woman in her seventies (case 7320) and a man in his eighties (case 14258).

Case 7320 had a history of chronic illnesses and was previously in contact with those who tested positive for the virus. She was tested on May 27 and the results came back positive.

She was subsequently hospitalized and the infection was confirmed a day later.

On June 24, she was released from quarantine but died on July 31.

Case 14258 also had chronic illnesses and was hospitalized on June 10 for other reasons. As another patient who was in the same room as he tested positive for the virus, he was tested and quarantined on June 21 as a possible contact.

His infection was confirmed on June 23 and he died on July 28.

The CECC reported that among the 14,489 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 1 12,929 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.2% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, three imported cases from the Philippines, Malaysia and Russia were reported today.

According to the CECC, the three cases were all men aged, between 30 and 70. They arrived in Taiwan between July 16 and Aug. 1.

As of press time, 15,721 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,274 imported cases, 14,394 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.