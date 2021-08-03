美籍球王也是台灣囡仔？金牌得主稱台籍選手為同鄉 | American golf gold medalist deems Taiwanese bronze winner ‘fellow countryman’

【看CP學英文】日本東京奧運高爾夫賽事，由美國選手蕭菲爾(Xander Schauffele)摘下金牌。頒獎時，他表示旁邊獲得銅牌的台灣好手潘政琮可以說是同鄉，因為他的媽媽出生在台灣，自己也算是半個台灣人。

American golf gold medalist Xander Schauffele referred to Taiwanese bronze medalist Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮) as his “fellow countryman” on Sunday at Tokyo Olympics.

據《華盛頓郵報》報導，27歲的蕭菲爾來自美國加州，其母陳秉彝為台灣人，小時候在日本長大，而爸爸 Stefan 則是法德混血。

According to the Washington Post, the 27-year-old gold medal winner hails from California and considers himself half-Taiwanese — his mother, Chen Ping-i (陳秉彝), is a Taiwanese raised in Japan; and his father, Stefan, is French-German.

蕭菲爾在東奧高爾夫球賽中，最終打敗45歲的斯洛伐克好手沙巴提尼 (Rory Sabbatini)，順利拿下金牌，開心地和身兼教練的父親擁抱。

Schauffele beat Rory Sabbatini, the 45-year-old Slovakian player, with a one-shot win right before hugging his father and longtime coach.

《華盛頓郵報》報導，Schauffele透露，「我不太能形容當下我們到底說了什麼，就是非常興奮但以不太好聽的方式表達！」

“I can’t really say what we said to each other; that’s just from a point of swearing,” Schauffele said according to the Washington Post.

同時《華盛頓郵報》也寫道，台灣選手潘政琮在銅牌爭奪戰中，與七位來自不同國家的選手較勁。頂住壓力奪銅後，也和擔任桿弟的妻子相擁慶祝。

Meanwhile, Taiwanese player Pan prevailed among seven players of seven different Olympic nationalities and eventually won the bronze. After surviving the bloody battle, Pan hugged his caddie, who is also his wife.

《華盛頓郵報》指出，在頒獎儀式上，可以看到蕭菲爾站在中間，銀牌得主沙巴提尼和銅牌潘政琮則站在兩旁。蕭菲爾當時向台灣選手說，「我的同鄉就站在我旁邊，畢竟我的母親在台灣出生，所以我有一半的台灣血統。」

According to the Washington Post, at the medal ceremony, Schauffele, standing in between Sabbatini and Pan, looked over at the bronze medalist and said, “Yeah, my fellow countryman right next to me. My mom was born in Taiwan, so actually by blood, I’m half-Taiwanese.”

這位金牌選手向《華盛頓郵報》透露：「我認為擁有多重文化的成長背景，讓我能認識不同文化，也更能夠理解這些文化。如果每個人能夠有更多機會旅遊並經歷這些，他們也許會更願意與不同人相處。」

“I think that being very international, it’s taught me a lot about different cultures and it’s made me very understanding of different cultures,” Schauffele told the Washington Post.

“I think that if everyone sort of had the ability to travel more and experience other cultures, they would be more willing to get along, potentially,” the gold medalist added.