不顧疫情竟在騎樓下群聚！網友一看：「抱緊」處理｜Adorable strays maintain social distance during ‘sleepover’

【看CP學英文】大家應該都在大街上時常看到狗狗到處跑來跑去吧？尤其在下雨天時，許多狗狗會到騎樓避雨，甚至能看到睡得四腳朝天的模樣，以豪邁的姿態再次捉住愛狗人士的心。

It’s common to see stray dogs running around during the day. In particular, during the rainy season, many dogs will seek shelter under pedestrian overhangs to avoid getting wet.

Sometimes, you can even see them sleeping on their backs with all four paws in the air, proving once again their adorableness and loving qualities.

近日有網友在臉書社團「路上觀察學院」中上傳了一部10秒的短片，其中可見10隻汪星人大喇喇的趴在騎樓大睡特睡。

Recently, a social media user uploaded a 10-second video on Facebook, which showed 10 dogs curled up fast asleep with even spacing between each other under the awning of a building.

原PO標註影片畫面在高雄捕捉，並呼應現在台灣的二級警戒，開玩笑的寫道，「戶外群聚也請保持社交距離唷」！

The social media user indicated that the cute scene was captured in Kaohsiung and pointed out that as Taiwan is still under the level 2 epidemic warning, “those attending social gatherings outside still need to maintain social distancing.”

影片貼出後也得到網友熱烈回應，其中有人留言表示，「抱緊處理」，更有人點出畫面如同幼兒園的孩子午休樣子，非常可愛。

As soon as the video was published, many flocked to the comment section with one jokingly commenting a pun, “It’s time to call the police/Hold them tight. (抱緊處理)”

Others pointed out that the adorable scene bore a striking resemblance to children in kindergarten or daycare centers taking their afternoon naps.

也有網友認為毛小孩雖然無意間群聚，但仍應有所懲處，表示牠們該被沒收狗罐頭。

Some social media users also added that though the strays unintentionally violated social distancing protocols, they should still be “punished” and jokingly advocated for the confiscation of their canned dog food.

然而，也有好心人提醒，雖然牠們看起來非常可愛，但不該隨意餵養狗狗，因可能造成流浪狗長期群聚於此地，造成居民困擾。

However, other social media users also gently reminded the public that they should refrain from feeding strays as it may cause them to routinely gather at a certain place which may cause distress to some residents.