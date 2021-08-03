中國選手別毛澤東徽章領獎　恐被視為政治宣傳丟失金牌｜Mao pins could cost Chinese athletes their gold medals

【看CP學英文】國際奧委會（IOC）表示，已要求中國奧運代表團解釋兩名金牌得獎者在頒獎儀式上佩戴共產主義領導人毛澤東徽章一事。奧委會表示此行為可能違反《奧林匹克憲章》第50條，不得作政治宣傳的規定。

The IOC says it asked China’s Olympic team to explain two gold medal winners wearing pins of communist leader Mao Zedong at their medal ceremony.

It risks being judged a breach of Olympic Charter Rule 50 prohibiting political statements on the podium.

鮑珊菊和鍾天使於週一（8月2日）贏得自行車女子團體競速賽冠軍後，站在頒獎台上時被拍到服裝上別有中共已故領導人毛澤東的徽章。

After winning the women’s sprint in track cycling Monday, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore pin badges of Mao, the founding leader of communist China.

這起事件在美國鉛球銀牌得主桑德斯（Raven Saunders）於前日在領獎台上交叉雙臂成「X」狀，象徵對被壓迫人民的支持後發生。而當時桑德斯的舉動正好為鉛球金牌得主中國選手鞏立姣獲獎後，賽場上演奏完中國國歌後幾秒所示。

The Chinese incident followed one day after American shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders crossed the wrists of her raised arms on the podium, in a symbol of support for oppressed people. That happened seconds after the Chinese national anthem finished playing for gold medalist Gong Lijiao.

該比賽項目銅牌得主亞當斯則說，國際奧委會（IOC）已要求美國隊對於此舉動進行更多細節上的解釋。然而，美國奧運機構則表示，桑德斯的手勢並未違反該會的規則。

Adams says the IOC has asked the United States team for more details. The U.S. Olympic body said it was taking no action against Saunders.