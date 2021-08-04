Taiwanese badminton stars return to Taiwan today

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwan badminton team is scheduled to return to Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon after finishing their respective matches in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The returnees include women’s singles silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), badminton duo gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), men’s singles Chou Tien-chen (周天成) and Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) along with their coaches.

Tai managed to fight her way into the championship game in this year’s Olympics, but unfortunately lost to Chinese opponent Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) in the finals.

Wang and Yang, on the other hand, also played a world-class level game and defeated the Chinese team, securing gold in the final game.

It is expected that four coaches, one trainer, and two personnel assigned to maintain epidemic-prevention measures will return alongside the Olympic athletes today.