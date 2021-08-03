Mild typhoon in formation and heading to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) reported on Tuesday evening that as the tropical storm approaches Taiwan, it could form into Typhoon Lupit (盧碧) on Wednesday.

The typhoon will likely affect Taiwan’s weather from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7.

As its traveling quite slow at the moment, CWB meteorologist Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA reporters that the current tropical depression is located 570 km southwest of Kinmen in the sea and is traveling along the coast of Southern China, where development is slightly limited because of its proximity to land.

Chang pointed out that the tropical depression is expected to intensify into a mild typhoon on Wednesday, becoming the 9th typhoon of the year, “Lupit.”

The tropical storm is expected to move north along the western side of the Taiwan Strait, Chang said.

However, as it’s speed is not fast, and is expected to be below 10 km/h for 24 hours, he added.

Therefore, a sea warning for the typhoon may not necessarily be issued once the storm forms into a typhoon.

The tropical storm is expected to have a real impact on Taiwan from the Aug. 5 to Aug.7, Chang explained, with the most significant impact on Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu, where there may be strong gusts of wind and significant rain.

This will be especially evident in Penghu, where the usual wind direction is dominated by northeast winds, but the tropical storm will change to southwest winds during the passage.

For the main island, Chang explained that as the tropical storm travels, the southwest wind will intensify, so the central and southern areas are prone to heavy rainfall.

On the other hand, the northern and eastern half of the island will have intermittent rain, though heavy rainfall is to be expected as well.