世界羽聯「超台」留言挺戴　網友激喊：台灣第一！｜Badminton World Federation leaves ‘Taiwanese’ message of support to Tai Tzu-Ying

【看CP學英文】東京奧運羽球金牌戰8月1日結束，「世界球后」戴資穎惜敗中國「羽球一姐」陳雨菲，以1:2的比分結束這場比賽，獲得我國奧運史上第一面羽球銀牌。

The Tokyo Olympic badminton women’s singles battle for gold ended on Aug. 1, with World No. 1 female badminton player Tai Tzu-Ying (戴資穎) losing to China’s Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) in the final match.

With a score of 1:2, Tai won Taiwan’s first-ever Olympic silver medal in badminton.

戴資穎在8月2日於IG發文表示，「第三度踏上這個夢想中的舞台，終於闖進了決賽，但無法站在最高的頒獎台上，總是有那麼一點遺憾，但不完美總是存在著，才有動力去追求更好的結果。」

On Aug. 2, Tai took to Instagram to share her post-match feelings, writing, “Stepping on this dream stage for the third time, I finally made it to the finals. Though I couldn’t stand at number 1, which is always a bit regrettable, imperfections always exist, so I have the motivation to pursue a better result.”

貼文中也感謝所有支持她的觀眾並寫道，「結果很殘酷，也只能接受，但我盡力了」。

The post also thanked her fans, supporters, and audience watching from home. Tai added that though the final results were a bit cruel, all she can do is accept it and know she did her best.

戴資穎也說，不確定是否能參加下一屆奧運，但想要告訴自己「妳很棒」。

Tai also said she wasn’t sure if she would have the opportunity to compete in the next Olympics but wanted to tell herself that she’s already “great.”

粉絲們立即在留言區鼓勵小戴，而世界羽聯(BWF)更是在戴資穎的IG貼文中大秀經典台語歌，大讚戴資穎這次奧運的精采表現，並表示期待未來看著她繼續向前衝。

As Taiwanese fans cheer on the phenomenal athlete, the Badminton World Federation (BWF, 世界羽球聯盟) also took to commenting on a classic Taiwanese song under Tai’s Instagram post to show their support.

The BWF praised Tai’s excellent performance in this year’s Olympic Games and expressed their hopes to see more of the athlete in the future.

世界羽聯甚至在貼文底下以台灣歌手「伍佰」膾炙人口的「衝衝衝」經典歌詞鼓勵羽球女王，並祝福戴資穎在未來可以持續進步。

The BWF quoted lyrics from Taiwanese singer Wu Bai’s popular song “Rushing” (衝衝衝), and wished Tai continued improvement in the future.

留言貼出後，不少網友驚訝的大讚，「世界羽聯小編會台語!」、「這首台語歌有夠經典」、「聽到這首歌不由自主的哼起來」、「太有親和力了吧!」、「伍佰老師也有世界羽聯的歌迷」。

Many social media users also left comments under the post, expressing their surprise at the sudden use of Taiwanese by the BWF.

“Such a nice surprise to see the BWF’s social media team commenting in Taiwanese!” one commented.

Another happily wrote, “the song is a classic” while another seconded this opinion, adding “I can’t help but sing it when I hear it.”

Some also complimented the BWF for the nice gesture, and many also expressed their joy over the revelation that “the BWF is also a fan of Taiwan singer Wu Bai.”