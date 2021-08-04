Taiwan sees 20 new local infections, no COVID-19 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 20 new domestic cases and 1 imported COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,742.

The new cases reported that day include 9 men and 11 women, aged between 20 and 80. They began showing symptoms between July 24 and Aug. 3.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 14 cases, Taipei City reported 5 cases, and Taoyuan listed 1 case.

The CECC reported that among the 14,503 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 2 12,957 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.3% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, an imported case from Japan was reported today, with the CECC confirming that the newest infection is a Japanese teen who arrived in Taiwan for study on Aug. 2.

Case 15850 had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding her flight and was tested again when she landed in Taiwan.

Her infection was confirmed today, and as she only just arrived, no possible contacts have been listed so far by the CECC.

As of press time, 15,742 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,275 imported cases, 14,414 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.