Taiwan ranks fourth in Asia-Pacific of received vaccine donation from US

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The U.S. updated on Tuesday that it has delivered over 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 65 countries, among which Taiwan ranks fourth in received donations in the Asia-Pacific area.

The United States added that another 500 million Pfizer vaccines will be donated to low and middle-income countries by the end of the month.

U.S. President Joe Biden first announced in May that the country would distribute 80 million doses to countries in need to help combat the virus.

The White House also revealed that up till Aug. 3, the U.S. has donated around 111.7 million vaccine doses, which has exceeded way more than the previously promised number.

According to the White House, the 110 million-plus doses are already saving lives around the world, and are just the beginning of the U.S. Administration’s efforts to provide vaccines to the world.

Starting at the end of August, the U.S. will begin shipping half a billion Pfizer doses that the United States has pledged to purchase and donate to 100 low-income countries in need, the White House announced.

Biden quoted the statistics provided by the United Nations, saying that this is more than the donations of all 24 countries that have donated any vaccine to other countries, including China and Russia.

“These vaccine donations from America are free. We’re not selling them. There are no demands, no conditions, no coercion attached. There is no favoritism and no strings attached. We’re doing this to save lives and to end this pandemic. That’s it,” the U.S. president remarked.

Biden stressed that from the beginning of his presidency, he has been very clear-eyed that the administration needs to attack this virus globally.

According to his statement, the virus knows no boundaries. There is no wall high enough or ocean wide enough to keep the Americans safe from the COVID-19 in other countries.

“In fact, just like the original virus that caused COVID-19, the Delta variant came from abroad. As long as the virus continues to rage outside the United States, potentially more dangerous variants could arrive at our shores again,” he said.

The White House reported that 16 countries in the western hemisphere have received the most donations totaling 38.56 million doses, which is followed by 11 countries in East Asia and the Pacific Area, including Taiwan, which have received 27.76 million doses so far.

Meanwhile, based on the same set of statistics, the heavily vaccine-deprived South African countries have accepted 18.43 million doses from 24 countries.

The U.S. delivered 2.5 million Moderna doses to Taiwan on June 19, making it the fourth-highest recipient of vaccine donations from the U.S. in the Asia-Pacific area.

The top three recipients include Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia with 8 million doses, the Philippines with 6.23 million doses, and Vietnam with 5 million doses.