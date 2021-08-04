MOFA keeps mum on Poland’s possible vaccine donations to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) neither confirmed nor denied on Wednesday rumors regarding Poland’s recent plans to donate vaccines to Taiwan.

According to MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安), MOFA will continue to make efforts through various channels to secure more vaccines and will report the results to the Taiwanese people when the time comes.

The statement was given in response to recent local Chinese-language media speculations that Poland is in talks to donate vaccines to Taiwan in return for Taiwan’s previous donations of face masks in 2020.

Ou added that in order to cope with the international vaccine shortage and supply delay, as well as improve the vaccine coverage rate of the Taiwanese people, the government has persevered and strived to acquire more vaccines through various channels.

She pointed out that the recent arrival of 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses by the Lithuanian government two months prior to its initial schedule is the best example of the government’s efforts.

Ou remarked that no matter whether the vaccines supplied from international partners to Taiwan are donated or sold, MOFA appreciates them either way and will continue to ask foreign embassies to report on relevant progress.

Foreign media reports that Poland has so far purchased a total of 100 million vaccine doses. According to the contract signed with the European Commission, about 4 million doses of vaccines can be resold, including to Vietnam, Australia, and other countries expressing interest.