密集恐懼症爆表珍奶照曝　網友超驚恐：要嚼幾百年？｜Trypophobia-inducing bubble milk tea shocks Taiwanese

【看CP學英文】台灣的夏天如此炎熱，常常讓人不禁就想來一杯手搖飲料，而珍珠奶茶也是台灣人消暑的熱門飲料之一。

In the summer, a nice hand-shaken beverage is the go-to for many Taiwanese, among which bubble milk tea is one of the most popular choice of drinks to help people cool off in the heat.

近日，有網友在「爆廢公社公開版」貼出一張珍奶照，並詢問網友們看到時的感覺如何，貼文一出立即引起轟動。

However, sometimes the idea of the drink may be better than the actual beverage. A social media user recently shared a picture of her bubble milk tea on a Facebook group asking others how they felt when they see the stunning beverage for the first time.

The alarming photo immediately caused a sensation on the internet and soon went viral.

這名女網友在臉書社團分享三杯裝了滿滿珍珠的珍珠奶茶照，其中珍珠竟佔據飲料絕大部分，甚至多到快滿出來。她便詢問大家「當朋友端了一杯珍珠奶茶給你時，感覺如何？」同時，她也忍不住表示自己嘴巴看到飲料都痠了。

In the post, the social media user posted three photos of bubble milk tea so full of boba pearls that they took up much of the cup.

She questioned others, “If your friend hands you this drink, how would you feel?”

She added that just looking at the photo and imagining all the chewing needed has made her jaw sore.

這篇貼文馬上吸引超過500則留言，網友紛紛回應，「看這杯就飽了」、「在哪裡，來一杯」、「我要滿滿波霸」。

This post immediately garnered more than 500 comments, with some writing, “Just looking at this cup has me feeling full,” while others enthusiastically asked, “Where is this, let’s have a cup of this!”

Another happily wrote, “I want a cup full of boba pearls.”

但也有許多網友驚恐的表示「不行！看到頭皮發麻」、「雞皮疙瘩先起來」、「是點一杯珍奶還是一杯珍珠？」。

However, many others also responded “No! My scalp is tingling just from looking at it,” while another said they got goosebumps just looking at the photo.

One questioned, “Did you order a glass of bubble tea or a glass of boba pearls?”

有密集恐懼症的人也直接崩潰喊「無法接受」、「不舒服」、「密集恐懼症發作，一點都不想喝」。

Those with trypophobia also commented they found it unacceptable and added that just looking at it induced their conditions and made them feel uncomfortable, not to mention imagining themselves drinking the beverage.