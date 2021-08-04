Duggan, Adams advance from Detroit mayoral primary

DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan and former Deputy Mayor Anthony Adams will face off in Detroit’s Nov. 2 general election for the city’s top elected seat.

Duggan received 50,853 votes and Adams was next with 7,014 votes to finish as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting.

Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term as mayor. He first was elected in 2013 as Detroit pushed through the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history and took office in January 2014.

Duggan also has been a former deputy executive for Wayne County, county prosecutor and Detroit Medical Center chief executive.

Adams, an attorney, was deputy mayor for several years under disgraced former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. He helped lead Kilpatrick’s efforts to expand the city’s downtown convention center and a proposal to sell the city’s half of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Adams also handled mayoral duties in early 2008 as Kilpatrick went into seclusion following a text-messaging sex scandal with then-chief of staff Christine Beatty.

Voters on Tuesday also rejected Proposal P, which would have brought major changes to Detroit’s charter. Candidates for Detroit City Council and the city clerk also were on the ballot.